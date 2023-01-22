ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,727,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 799,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after acquiring an additional 549,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,066,000 after acquiring an additional 498,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $28.99 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.02.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

