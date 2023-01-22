iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 2,688 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17,469.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,901,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,041 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,719,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 327.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $270.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average is $270.41. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

