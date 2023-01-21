Barclays PLC Purchases 22,358 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $51,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $168.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

