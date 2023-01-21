Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 267 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.