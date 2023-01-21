Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

