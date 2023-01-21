Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.