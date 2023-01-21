Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 312 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 16.6 %

SIVB opened at $291.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $658.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.37.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

