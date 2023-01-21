Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

