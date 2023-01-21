Rathbones Group Plc Sells 750 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rathbones Group Plc decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.