Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

