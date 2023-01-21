Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.9 %

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.