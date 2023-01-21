Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 116,388 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

