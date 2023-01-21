Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.