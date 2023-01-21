Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $147,019,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

