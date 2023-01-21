Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

