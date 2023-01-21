Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 642 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.