Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.