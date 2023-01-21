Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

