Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after buying an additional 789,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

