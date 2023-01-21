17,540 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Invesco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

