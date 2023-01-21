Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,942 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Clorox worth $43,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Clorox Stock Up 2.0 %

CLX opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

