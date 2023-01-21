Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 172 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,350,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

