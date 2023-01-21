Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 110.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,760,000 after purchasing an additional 229,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.35.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

