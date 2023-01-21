Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Snowflake worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $144.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.