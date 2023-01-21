Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Snowflake worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $144.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

