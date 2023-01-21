Rathbones Group Plc Invests $205,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $217,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.05 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $31.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock worth $63,584,714 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

