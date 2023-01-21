Rathbones Group Plc Sells 471 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $338.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

