SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 7.9%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $293.44 and last traded at $294.41. 21,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 864,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.01.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 254,029 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

