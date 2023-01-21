Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $375.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.