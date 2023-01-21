Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $390.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $458.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

