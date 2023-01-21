Credit Suisse Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $291.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $271.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

