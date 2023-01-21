Robert W. Baird Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Netflix Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

