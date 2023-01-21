Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

