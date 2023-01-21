Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

