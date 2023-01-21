Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,865 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 473.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

