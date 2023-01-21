Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,278.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

