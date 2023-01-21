DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $157.04 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

