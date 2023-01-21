Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.