Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

