Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.