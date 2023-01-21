Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,690,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Up 2.4 %

AIZ stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.