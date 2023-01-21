Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $435,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,045.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,045.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,030,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,700 and sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

