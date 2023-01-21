DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.12 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.89% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 229,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 177,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 837,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after buying an additional 109,078 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 4.7 %

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $52.79 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

