Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

