Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.