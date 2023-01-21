Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 48,198 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

