Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $427,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
