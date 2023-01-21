Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $288,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of WBD opened at $13.02 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

