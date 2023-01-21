Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 239,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

