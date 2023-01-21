WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

