Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $932,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $52.04 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

